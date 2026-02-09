Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyntegra Cyber Resilience is a commercial workload protection tool by Cyntegra. OpenText Availability is a commercial business continuity planning tool by OpenText Cybersecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best workload protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need ransomware recovery measured in minutes, not hours, should evaluate Cyntegra Cyber Resilience for its firmware-level secure vault and ability to restore thousands of endpoints simultaneously without IT intervention. The patented CyntOS recovery operating system and support for operational technology devices distinguish this from image-backup tools that recover slower or require manual orchestration. This tool prioritizes recovery execution over detection and prevention; if your team lacks a mature incident response plan or needs help identifying compromises in the first place, you'll need complementary tools before Cyntegra becomes valuable.
SMB and mid-market ops teams managing mixed Windows and Linux environments across on-premises and cloud need OpenText Availability for its byte-level replication that doesn't require application rewrites or hypervisor lock-in. It maps directly to NIST RC.RP for incident recovery execution, meaning your RTO and RPO targets actually get met without costly infrastructure rip-and-replace. Skip this if your environment is homogeneous cloud-native; you'll pay for legacy application support you won't use, and simpler cloud-native DR tools will do the job cheaper.
Endpoint recovery solution that restores systems in minutes after cyber attacks
Real-time data replication and automated failover for Windows/Linux servers
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Common questions about comparing Cyntegra Cyber Resilience vs OpenText Availability for your workload protection needs.
Cyntegra Cyber Resilience: Endpoint recovery solution that restores systems in minutes after cyber attacks. built by Cyntegra. Core capabilities include Patented secure vault with firmware-level controls, Complete system image restoration including OS, apps, data, configs, and credentials, Self-service recovery without IT support..
OpenText Availability: Real-time data replication and automated failover for Windows/Linux servers. built by OpenText Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time asynchronous byte-level data replication, Automated failover to secondary servers, Automated failback to original or replacement servers..
Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyntegra Cyber Resilience differentiates with Patented secure vault with firmware-level controls, Complete system image restoration including OS, apps, data, configs, and credentials, Self-service recovery without IT support. OpenText Availability differentiates with Real-time asynchronous byte-level data replication, Automated failover to secondary servers, Automated failback to original or replacement servers.
Cyntegra Cyber Resilience is developed by Cyntegra. OpenText Availability is developed by OpenText Cybersecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyntegra Cyber Resilience and OpenText Availability serve similar Workload Protection use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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