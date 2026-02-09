Cyntegra Cyber Resilience: Endpoint recovery solution that restores systems in minutes after cyber attacks. built by Cyntegra. Core capabilities include Patented secure vault with firmware-level controls, Complete system image restoration including OS, apps, data, configs, and credentials, Self-service recovery without IT support..

OpenText Availability: Real-time data replication and automated failover for Windows/Linux servers. built by OpenText Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time asynchronous byte-level data replication, Automated failover to secondary servers, Automated failback to original or replacement servers..

Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.