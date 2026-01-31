Cymulate This Page Can't Be Found: Breach and attack simulation platform for security validation. built by Cymulate..

Prelude Security Control Validation: Continuous security control validation platform testing EDR against adversary TTPs. built by Prelude Security. Core capabilities include Continuous security control validation against adversary tactics and techniques, Automated test building and launching targeting EDR response, Real-time visualization of security policies against relevant threats..

Both serve the Breach & Attack Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.