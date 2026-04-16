Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. TRaViS is a commercial external attack surface management tool by TRaViS ASM. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
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AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring.
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Common questions about comparing Cylana EASM vs TRaViS for your external attack surface management needs.
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylana EASM differentiates with Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis. TRaViS differentiates with Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection.
Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. TRaViS is developed by TRaViS ASM. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cylana EASM and TRaViS serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Vulnerability, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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