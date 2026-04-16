Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..

TRaViS: AI-enhanced EASM platform for external attack surface discovery and monitoring. built by TRaViS ASM. Core capabilities include Portfolio scanning of websites and domains, Automated new asset detection, Exposed API key detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.