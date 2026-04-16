Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cylana EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cylana. IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, here is our conclusion:
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks)
Threat hunters and red teamers with in-house infrastructure will extract real value from IVRE because it bundles passive DNS, active scanning, and data aggregation into a single framework you control entirely, eliminating vendor lock-in on recon workflows. The 3,964 GitHub stars reflect active use in offensive security circles, and the free pricing means you pay only for the infrastructure you run it on. This is not for teams expecting a managed SaaS experience or those who need hunting automation built in; IVRE requires familiarity with command-line tools and willingness to integrate data sources yourself.
AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring.
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
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Common questions about comparing Cylana EASM vs IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) for your external attack surface management needs.
Cylana EASM: AI-powered EASM platform for digital asset discovery and monitoring. built by Cylana. Core capabilities include Domain discovery and tracking, Subdomain discovery and tracking, AI-powered digital asset analysis..
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks): A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cylana EASM is developed by Cylana. IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is open-source with 3,964 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cylana EASM and IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Key differences: Cylana EASM is Commercial while IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is Free, IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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