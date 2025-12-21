Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyera Data Subject Request is a commercial data privacy tool by Cyera. OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation is a commercial data privacy tool by OneTrust, LLC. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under DSR volume will value Cyera Data Subject Request for its ability to actually find and classify data at 95% precision without months of discovery work. The automated workflow orchestration across access, deletion, and opt-out requests cuts DSR resolution time from weeks to days, and the jurisdiction-specific rule engine means you're not manually remapping GDPR logic to CCPA every cycle. Skip this if your organization handles fewer than 50 DSRs annually or lacks the cross-functional buy-in to staff a privacy request center; the tool assumes you have compliance bandwidth to operationalize the automation it provides.
OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation
Mid-market and enterprise privacy teams drowning in manual DSR intake and fulfillment will find the most value in OneTrust Data Subject Request Automation because it actually closes the loop from request to deletion without forcing legal and compliance into separate systems. The tool's regulatory-aware workflow automation and integrated identity verification eliminate the busywork that typically takes 2-3 weeks per request, and its native connectors to OneTrust's Consent Management Platform mean you're not stitching together five different vendors. Skip this if your organization handles fewer than 50 DSRs annually or lacks the internal process maturity to design workflows upfront; the tool requires you to know your data inventory first, which it won't discover for you.
Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance
Automates DSR fulfillment including intake, verification, discovery & deletion
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Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Subject Request vs OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation for your data privacy needs.
Cyera Data Subject Request: Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include AI-native data discovery and classification with over 95% precision, Brandable Privacy Request Center with dynamic intake forms, Automated identity verification with patented technology..
OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation: Automates DSR fulfillment including intake, verification, discovery & deletion. built by OneTrust, LLC. Core capabilities include Automated request intake and workflow management, Identity verification automation, Personal data discovery and retrieval..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyera Data Subject Request differentiates with AI-native data discovery and classification with over 95% precision, Brandable Privacy Request Center with dynamic intake forms, Automated identity verification with patented technology. OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation differentiates with Automated request intake and workflow management, Identity verification automation, Personal data discovery and retrieval.
Cyera Data Subject Request is developed by Cyera. OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation is developed by OneTrust, LLC. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyera Data Subject Request and OneTrust Data Subject Request (DSR) Automation serve similar Data Privacy use cases: both are Data Privacy tools, both cover GDPR. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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