Cyera Data Subject Request is a commercial data privacy tool by Cyera. EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection is a commercial data privacy tool by Enprivacy. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams buried under DSR volume will value Cyera Data Subject Request for its ability to actually find and classify data at 95% precision without months of discovery work. The automated workflow orchestration across access, deletion, and opt-out requests cuts DSR resolution time from weeks to days, and the jurisdiction-specific rule engine means you're not manually remapping GDPR logic to CCPA every cycle. Skip this if your organization handles fewer than 50 DSRs annually or lacks the cross-functional buy-in to staff a privacy request center; the tool assumes you have compliance bandwidth to operationalize the automation it provides.
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unstructured data sprawl should start here; EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection turns PII discovery into actual access control policy, which most platforms skip entirely. The tool maps sensitive data first, then builds role-based controls and compliance rules from that inventory, hitting NIST ID.AM and PR.AA in sequence rather than as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has already classified and tagged data across systems; you'll be paying for discovery work you don't need.
Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance
Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt.
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Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Subject Request vs EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection for your data privacy needs.
Cyera Data Subject Request: Automates data subject request (DSR) fulfillment for privacy compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native data discovery and classification with over 95% precision, Brandable Privacy Request Center with dynamic intake forms, Automated identity verification with patented technology..
EnPrivacy 360° Proactive Protection: Data privacy platform with PII discovery, access controls, and compliance mgmt. built by Enprivacy. headquartered in Singapore. Core capabilities include PII data discovery, classification and mapping, Behavior-driven role-based access controls, Real-time breach detection..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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