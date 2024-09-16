Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Cyera Data Security Platform is a commercial data security posture management tool by Cyera. Strac Sensitive Data Discovery is a commercial data security posture management tool by Strac. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across multi-cloud environments should start here; Cyera's agentless discovery combined with AI-native classification actually finds sensitive data that traditional DLP misses, particularly unstructured files buried in shadow storage. The platform handles petabyte-scale scanning without agents, which means you get asset visibility (NIST ID.AM) without the deployment tax that kills most DSPM projects. Skip this if your data footprint is small and static, or if you need mature incident response automation; Cyera excels at the discovery and posture phases, not at orchestrating remediation across disconnected systems.
Strac Sensitive Data Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data across SaaS and cloud will get immediate value from Strac Sensitive Data Discovery because it actually finds what you've lost visibility of, not just what sits in databases. The agentless discovery across Office 365 and AWS, combined with OCR-based detection for images and video, means you'll catch sensitive data your data governance tools have been missing for years. Skip this if your organization has already completed a full data inventory and your problem is purely enforcement; Strac prioritizes discovery and classification over access control and audit trails, which shows in its thinner coverage of NIST monitoring controls.
AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection
Discovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Cyera Data Security Platform vs Strac Sensitive Data Discovery for your data security posture management needs.
Cyera Data Security Platform: AI-native data security platform for DSPM, DLP, and AI data protection. built by Cyera. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM)..
Strac Sensitive Data Discovery: Discovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and endpoints. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across SaaS, cloud databases, and endpoints, Machine learning and OCR-based sensitive data detection, Real-time scanning and classification of text, attachments, and audio/video..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cyera Data Security Platform differentiates with Agentless data discovery and scanning, AI-native data classification using DataDNA technology, Data Security Posture Management (DSPM). Strac Sensitive Data Discovery differentiates with Agentless data discovery across SaaS, cloud databases, and endpoints, Machine learning and OCR-based sensitive data detection, Real-time scanning and classification of text, attachments, and audio/video.
Cyera Data Security Platform is developed by Cyera. Strac Sensitive Data Discovery is developed by Strac. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cyera Data Security Platform and Strac Sensitive Data Discovery serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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