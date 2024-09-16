Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unclassified data across multi-cloud environments should start here; Cyera's agentless discovery combined with AI-native classification actually finds sensitive data that traditional DLP misses, particularly unstructured files buried in shadow storage. The platform handles petabyte-scale scanning without agents, which means you get asset visibility (NIST ID.AM) without the deployment tax that kills most DSPM projects. Skip this if your data footprint is small and static, or if you need mature incident response automation; Cyera excels at the discovery and posture phases, not at orchestrating remediation across disconnected systems.

Strac Sensitive Data Discovery

Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data across SaaS and cloud will get immediate value from Strac Sensitive Data Discovery because it actually finds what you've lost visibility of, not just what sits in databases. The agentless discovery across Office 365 and AWS, combined with OCR-based detection for images and video, means you'll catch sensitive data your data governance tools have been missing for years. Skip this if your organization has already completed a full data inventory and your problem is purely enforcement; Strac prioritizes discovery and classification over access control and audit trails, which shows in its thinner coverage of NIST monitoring controls.