1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..

Strac Sensitive Data Discovery: Discovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and endpoints. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across SaaS, cloud databases, and endpoints, Machine learning and OCR-based sensitive data detection, Real-time scanning and classification of text, attachments, and audio/video..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.