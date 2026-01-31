Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is a commercial data security posture management tool by 1touch.io. Strac Sensitive Data Discovery is a commercial data security posture management tool by Strac. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data sprawl across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises systems need Kontxtual because its AI classification hits 98.6% accuracy on what data actually exists and where it lives, which most discovery tools botch. The multidimensional data graph maps relationships between data, identities, and policies in ways that turn discovery into actionable governance, and automated enforcement for GDPR and HIPAA frameworks cuts the manual compliance work most teams still do. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on a single cloud platform with minimal SaaS adoption; you'll overpay for breadth you don't need.
Strac Sensitive Data Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data across SaaS and cloud will get immediate value from Strac Sensitive Data Discovery because it actually finds what you've lost visibility of, not just what sits in databases. The agentless discovery across Office 365 and AWS, combined with OCR-based detection for images and video, means you'll catch sensitive data your data governance tools have been missing for years. Skip this if your organization has already completed a full data inventory and your problem is purely enforcement; Strac prioritizes discovery and classification over access control and audit trails, which shows in its thinner coverage of NIST monitoring controls.
AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control
Discovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and endpoints
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing 1touch.io Kontxtual™ vs Strac Sensitive Data Discovery for your data security posture management needs.
1touch.io Kontxtual™: AI-first data intelligence platform for unified visibility & control. built by 1touch.io. Core capabilities include Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks..
Strac Sensitive Data Discovery: Discovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and endpoints. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across SaaS, cloud databases, and endpoints, Machine learning and OCR-based sensitive data detection, Real-time scanning and classification of text, attachments, and audio/video..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ differentiates with Continuous data discovery across cloud, SaaS, on-premises, mainframe, and hybrid environments, Contextual classification with 98.6% validated accuracy, Multidimensional data graph mapping relationships between data, identities, flows, policies, and risks. Strac Sensitive Data Discovery differentiates with Agentless data discovery across SaaS, cloud databases, and endpoints, Machine learning and OCR-based sensitive data detection, Real-time scanning and classification of text, attachments, and audio/video.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ is developed by 1touch.io. Strac Sensitive Data Discovery is developed by Strac. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1touch.io Kontxtual™ and Strac Sensitive Data Discovery serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox