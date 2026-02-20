Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Actifile is a commercial data security posture management tool by Actifile. Strac Sensitive Data Discovery is a commercial data security posture management tool by Strac. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data security posture management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Financial services teams managing PII across hybrid cloud and endpoints will find Actifile's strongest value in quantifying breach risk in actual currency terms, then encrypting what matters most. The platform maps sensitive data discovery directly to FDIC and 23 NYCRR 500 compliance requirements, which cuts through the noise for regulated institutions. Skip this if your data lives primarily in SaaS apps or you need detection and response capabilities; Actifile focuses on asset inventory and encryption, not incident handling.
Strac Sensitive Data Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unstructured data across SaaS and cloud will get immediate value from Strac Sensitive Data Discovery because it actually finds what you've lost visibility of, not just what sits in databases. The agentless discovery across Office 365 and AWS, combined with OCR-based detection for images and video, means you'll catch sensitive data your data governance tools have been missing for years. Skip this if your organization has already completed a full data inventory and your problem is purely enforcement; Strac prioritizes discovery and classification over access control and audit trails, which shows in its thinner coverage of NIST monitoring controls.
Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance.
Discovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Actifile vs Strac Sensitive Data Discovery for your data security posture management needs.
Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..
Strac Sensitive Data Discovery: Discovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and endpoints. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across SaaS, cloud databases, and endpoints, Machine learning and OCR-based sensitive data detection, Real-time scanning and classification of text, attachments, and audio/video..
Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Actifile differentiates with Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application. Strac Sensitive Data Discovery differentiates with Agentless data discovery across SaaS, cloud databases, and endpoints, Machine learning and OCR-based sensitive data detection, Real-time scanning and classification of text, attachments, and audio/video.
Actifile is developed by Actifile. Strac Sensitive Data Discovery is developed by Strac. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Actifile and Strac Sensitive Data Discovery serve similar Data Security Posture Management use cases: both are Data Security Posture Management tools, both cover PII. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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