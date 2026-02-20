Actifile: Data security platform for PII discovery, encryption & compliance in finance. built by Actifile. Core capabilities include Automated sensitive data discovery and mapping across endpoints, users, and shadow cloud infrastructure, Financial risk quantification of data breach exposure in multiple currencies, File-level contextual encryption with immediate or scheduled application..

Strac Sensitive Data Discovery: Discovers, classifies, and redacts sensitive data across SaaS, cloud, and endpoints. built by Strac. Core capabilities include Agentless data discovery across SaaS, cloud databases, and endpoints, Machine learning and OCR-based sensitive data detection, Real-time scanning and classification of text, attachments, and audio/video..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.