Cyera AI Guardian: Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Coverage for homegrown AI applications, Coverage for embedded AI in enterprise software, Coverage for public AI tools..

Opsin: AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks. built by Opsin. Core capabilities include AI Cataloging: continuous discovery of AI agents, copilots, and internal apps, AI Risk Assessment: identifies sensitive data exposed to AI tools with actionable context, AI Security Posture Management: remediates oversharing, misconfigurations, and excessive data access..

Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.