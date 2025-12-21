Cyera AI Guardian is a commercial ai spm tool by Cyera. Opsin is a commercial ai spm tool by Opsin. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Cyera AI Guardian to stop sensitive data hemorrhaging into unapproved tools before it happens. The platform covers the full attack surface,homegrown models, embedded AI in your existing software, and public tools like ChatGPT,with continuous monitoring that actually catches what's leaving your network, not just what's installed. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a future problem; Cyera is for teams that already know they have models running they didn't authorize.
Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems
AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks.
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Common questions about comparing Cyera AI Guardian vs Opsin for your ai spm needs.
Cyera AI Guardian: Secures enterprise AI adoption by monitoring data exposure across AI systems. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Coverage for homegrown AI applications, Coverage for embedded AI in enterprise software, Coverage for public AI tools..
Opsin: AI security platform to discover, govern & monitor AI data exposure risks. built by Opsin. Core capabilities include AI Cataloging: continuous discovery of AI agents, copilots, and internal apps, AI Risk Assessment: identifies sensitive data exposed to AI tools with actionable context, AI Security Posture Management: remediates oversharing, misconfigurations, and excessive data access..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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