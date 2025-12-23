Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CYE Solvo is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by CYE. Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Group IB. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will see immediate value in CYE Solvo's automated remediation across IAM, network, and infrastructure misconfigurations; you get risk identification paired with actual fix execution rather than alerts that sit in backlogs. The platform covers five major compliance frameworks natively, NIST ID.AM and PR.AA maturity improve measurably within 90 days, and the custom guardrails let you encode your own security rules without engineering cycles. Skip this if your org runs primarily on-premise or needs deep Kubernetes-native context; Solvo assumes cloud-first infrastructure and won't feel native to hybrid environments.
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multicloud infrastructure across AWS, Azure, and GCP will find real value in Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management's tight integration with threat intelligence and attack surface context, which elevates risk prioritization beyond generic misconfiguration flagging. The agentless API scanning covers CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53 compliance, and the built-in CI/CD checks for CodeBuild and CodeDeploy catch drift earlier in the pipeline. Skip this if your primary need is remediation automation or deep CIEM capabilities; Group-IB prioritizes visibility and threat correlation over orchestrated fixes.
Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification
CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance
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Common questions about comparing CYE Solvo vs Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management for your cloud security posture management needs.
CYE Solvo: Cloud security posture management platform for risk identification. built by CYE. Core capabilities include Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI..
Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management: CSPM tool that audits cloud environments for misconfigurations and compliance. built by Group IB. Core capabilities include Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CYE Solvo differentiates with Cloud risk identification and prioritization, Security posture monitoring and management, Compliance management for SOC2, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI. Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management differentiates with Multicloud asset discovery for AWS, Azure, GCP, and Alibaba Cloud, Agentless API-based cloud environment scanning, Compliance benchmarking against CIS 8.1 and NIST 800-53.
CYE Solvo is developed by CYE. Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management is developed by Group IB. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CYE Solvo and Group-IB Cloud Security Posture Management serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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