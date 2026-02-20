Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyDeploy CyVentory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by CyDeploy. ditno Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by ditno. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams drowning in shadow IT will find real value in CyVentory's automated discovery; it actually cuts asset bloat instead of just cataloging what's already known. The tool covers both NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, meaning it surfaces what you own and what actually threatens it, which most discovery tools skip. Skip this if your organization already has mature asset inventory processes or runs a true SaaS-only stack; you'll be paying for automation you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT will benefit most from ditno Asset Inventory's automated discovery paired with CIA-based criticality scoring, which cuts through the noise by flagging what actually matters to your business first. The trust scoring engine that feeds access control recommendations gives you a concrete security posture signal beyond raw vulnerability counts, and real-time dependency mapping prevents the classic mistake of patching an asset without seeing what breaks downstream. Skip this if your organization has a locked-down, fully documented asset estate and mature CMDB; ditno solves the discovery and classification problem, not the enforcement layer.
Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface.
IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking.
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Common questions about comparing CyDeploy CyVentory vs ditno Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..
ditno Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking. built by ditno. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyDeploy CyVentory differentiates with Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction. ditno Asset Inventory differentiates with Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping.
CyDeploy CyVentory is developed by CyDeploy. ditno Asset Inventory is developed by ditno. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyDeploy CyVentory and ditno Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Inventory, Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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