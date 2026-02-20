CyDeploy CyVentory: Automates asset discovery, visibility, and mapping to reduce attack surface. built by CyDeploy. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery, Asset visibility and mapping, Attack surface identification and reduction..

ditno Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool with CIA ratings, trust scoring, and vuln tracking. built by ditno. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of applications and assets, Real-time inventory updates and change tracking, Detailed asset metadata and dependency mapping..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.