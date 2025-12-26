CyCognito Remediation: External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Risk-based prioritization of security issues, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Active security testing on live assets..

Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.