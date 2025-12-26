Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCognito Remediation is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Vulneri ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Vulneri. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in false positives from their current ASM tool will find real value in Vulneri ASM's exploitability validation, which actually confirms which discovered assets pose immediate risk rather than just flagging everything. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA functions across cloud, SaaS, and on-premises infrastructure while automating ownership assignment to cut response friction. This is not the pick for organizations needing mature vendor support or a lengthy implementation runway; Vulneri is a seven-person shop based in Brazil, so you're buying technical strength and speed over hand-holding.
External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features
ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets.
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Common questions about comparing CyCognito Remediation vs Vulneri ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCognito Remediation: External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Risk-based prioritization of security issues, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Active security testing on live assets..
Vulneri ASM: ASM platform for continuous discovery and risk validation of internet-exposed assets. built by Vulneri. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCognito Remediation differentiates with Risk-based prioritization of security issues, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Active security testing on live assets. Vulneri ASM differentiates with Automated asset discovery across domains, IPs, APIs, certificates, and applications, Cloud, SaaS, AI, and on-premises infrastructure coverage, Exploitability validation to confirm real-world risk.
CyCognito Remediation is developed by CyCognito. Vulneri ASM is developed by Vulneri. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyCognito Remediation and Vulneri ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Attack Paths, Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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