CyCognito Remediation: External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Risk-based prioritization of security issues, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Active security testing on live assets..

Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.