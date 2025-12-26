Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CyCognito Remediation is a commercial external attack surface management tool by CyCognito. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
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External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features
EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets.
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Common questions about comparing CyCognito Remediation vs Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
CyCognito Remediation: External attack surface mgmt platform with remediation acceleration features. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Risk-based prioritization of security issues, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Active security testing on live assets..
Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management: EASM platform for continuous discovery and risk assessment of external assets. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyCognito Remediation differentiates with Risk-based prioritization of security issues, Automated discovery of unknown and unmanaged assets, Active security testing on live assets. Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management differentiates with Continuous automated asset discovery, Shadow IT and forgotten subdomain detection, Unmanaged cloud resource identification.
CyCognito Remediation and Threat Surface - Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Attack Paths, Vulnerability Prioritization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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