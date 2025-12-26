CyCognito Contextualization: Attack surface asset classification and contextualization platform. built by CyCognito. Core capabilities include Automatic asset classification by business context and ownership, Asset Attractiveness metric assessment, Asset Discoverability metric assessment..

RiskProfiler - Attack Surface Management: AI-powered EASM platform for discovering and prioritizing external risks. built by RiskProfiler. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of shadow domains, IPs, and cloud resources, KnyX Recon AI for risk prioritization by exploitability and impact, Exposure and misconfiguration detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.