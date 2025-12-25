Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing: SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning..

Qodo AI Code Review Platform: AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC. built by Qodo. Core capabilities include Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.