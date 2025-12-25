Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by Cycode. Qodo AI Code Review Platform is a commercial static application security testing tool by Qodo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise development teams that need SAST to actually reach developers will find Cycode SAST worthwhile; its CI/CD integration and developer-focused reporting cut through the noise of false positives that sink adoption on other scanners. The platform supports 20+ languages natively and ships as part of Cycode's broader ASPM offering, which maps directly to NIST PR.PS for consistent platform security hardening. Skip this if your primary gap is in risk assessment and prioritization across your entire application portfolio; Cycode is built for scan-to-fix velocity, not enterprise-wide risk orchestration.
Mid-market and enterprise development teams need AI-assisted code review that actually catches security issues before they reach production, and Qodo AI Code Review Platform does this by embedding itself directly into your PR workflow and IDE with context across your entire codebase. The platform's 15+ automated review workflows plus real-time local validation mean developers see feedback on their machine before pushing, not after CI fails, and the continuous learning from accepted suggestions means the tool gets smarter on your actual code patterns. Skip this if your team needs deep SAST coverage for compiled languages or formal compliance reporting; Qodo prioritizes detection speed and developer experience over audit-ready rule inventories.
SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code
AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC.
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Common questions about comparing Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing vs Qodo AI Code Review Platform for your static application security testing needs.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing: SAST scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities in source code. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning..
Qodo AI Code Review Platform: AI platform for automated code review, security risk detection across the SDLC. built by Qodo. Core capabilities include Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing differentiates with Static code analysis for security vulnerabilities, Integration into CI/CD pipelines, Multi-language code scanning. Qodo AI Code Review Platform differentiates with Pull request automated review with 15+ workflows, Real-time local code validation via IDE plugin, CLI tool for agentic quality workflow automation.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing is developed by Cycode. Qodo AI Code Review Platform is developed by Qodo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode SAST - Static Application Security Testing and Qodo AI Code Review Platform serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, CI/CD, Source Code Analysis. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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