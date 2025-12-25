Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cycode. SOOS SBOM Manager is a commercial software composition analysis tool by SOOS. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in open source vulnerability noise will get real value from Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis because it actually prioritizes vulnerabilities instead of dumping every CVE on your backlog. The tool scores across NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning it's built to handle the organizational side of dependency risk, not just flag packages. Skip this if your main need is license compliance auditing across heterogeneous build systems; Cycode's strength is vulnerability triage and remediation velocity, not exhaustive legal coverage.
Startups and SMBs managing open-source risk without dedicated AppSec teams should choose SOOS SBOM Manager for its automated SBOM generation and the 113M+ package vulnerability database that eliminates manual dependency hunting. The tool covers GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory requirements natively, and its REST API integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines without requiring security expertise to operate. Skip this if you need deep static analysis or dynamic runtime scanning; SOOS owns SBOM creation and license governance, not code-level vulnerability detection.
Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies
SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree.
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Common questions about comparing Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis vs SOOS SBOM Manager for your software composition analysis needs.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis: Enterprise SCA tool for scanning & remediating vulnerable open source dependencies. built by Cycode. Core capabilities include Code dependency scanning, Pipeline dependency scanning, License risk identification..
SOOS SBOM Manager: SBOM creation, management & vulnerability scanning across the dep. tree. built by SOOS. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Code dependency scanning, Pipeline dependency scanning, License risk identification. SOOS SBOM Manager differentiates with Automated SBOM generation in CycloneDX and SPDX formats, Deep-tree dependency scanning for vulnerabilities and license issues, Third-party SBOM ingestion and assembly.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis is developed by Cycode. SOOS SBOM Manager is developed by SOOS. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cycode Enterprise Software Composition Analysis and SOOS SBOM Manager serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SCA, Dependency Scanning, License Compliance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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