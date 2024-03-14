Cyclops

Developers and security teams running browser-based applications will find Cyclops useful for catching XSS vulnerabilities during development and testing; it's free and lightweight enough to integrate into any workflow without friction. The 122 GitHub stars suggest real adoption among practitioners who value simplicity over feature bloat. Skip this if you need post-deployment detection or runtime protection for production applications, since Cyclops is a testing-time tool that catches XSS before it ships, not after.