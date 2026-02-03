CYBRET AI: Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response. built by CYBRET AI. Core capabilities include Real-time security knowledge graphs unifying identities, assets, logs, and threat signals, Contextual threat detection using relationship modeling across environments, Attack-path reconstruction and analysis..

Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security: AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Natural language security queries, AI-assisted incident investigation, Alert root cause analysis..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.