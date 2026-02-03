Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
CYBRET AI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by CYBRET AI. Secure.com is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Secure.com. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams drowning in disconnected logs and alert noise need CYBRET AI to reconstruct attack paths across identities, assets, and infrastructure in real time. The multi-agent AI reasoning engine actually connects the dots between disparate signals instead of just flagging them independently, which is why it covers the full NIST RS lifecycle from detection through incident mitigation and analysis. Skip this if you need broad compliance coverage or native SIEM replacement; CYBRET AI is purpose-built for organizations that can tolerate a smaller vendor and prioritize attack-path visibility over breadth.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams needing fast incident detection without heavy infrastructure overhead should evaluate Secure.com for its AI-native approach to threat identification. The platform covers six of nine NIST CSF 2.0 functions with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis, meaning it prioritizes finding and understanding threats over orchestrating recovery workflows. Skip this if your team needs native incident response automation or forensic playbooks; Secure.com excels at detection and characterization, not remediation at scale.
Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response
Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST
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Common questions about comparing CYBRET AI vs Secure.com for your ai threat detection needs.
CYBRET AI: Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response. built by CYBRET AI. Core capabilities include Real-time security knowledge graphs unifying identities, assets, logs, and threat signals, Contextual threat detection using relationship modeling across environments, Attack-path reconstruction and analysis..
Secure.com: Secure.com is a cybersecurity platform with AI-native DST. built by Secure.com..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CYBRET AI is developed by CYBRET AI. Secure.com is developed by Secure.com. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CYBRET AI and Secure.com serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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