Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CyberVadis is a commercial third-party risk management tool by CyberVadis. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment is a commercial third-party risk management tool by CyberVadis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best third-party risk management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing 50+ vendors will move faster with CyberVadis than building assessment programs in-house. Its GDPR and NIS2 mapping cuts the legwork for regulated vendors, and the qualification questionnaire means you're not forcing the same 200-question audit on a SaaS marketing platform that you do on your payment processor. The weakness is upstream: CyberVadis maps to frameworks well but doesn't generate the kind of continuous behavioral monitoring that catches actual breach signals, so pair this with threat intelligence for your highest-risk tier-one vendors.
CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment
Startups and mid-market companies managing vendor risk without dedicated procurement security staff should use CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment to replace spreadsheet-based vendor questionnaires with analyst-verified scorecards. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0's supply chain risk function directly, with evidence review and benchmarking against peer companies built into every assessment. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or real-time breach intelligence on third parties; CyberVadis is annual-cycle focused and strongest for initial vendor vetting and onboarding.
Vendor cybersecurity assessment platform based on NIST, ISO, GDPR, NIS2 frameworks.
Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform.
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Common questions about comparing CyberVadis vs CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment for your third-party risk management needs.
CyberVadis: Vendor cybersecurity assessment platform based on NIST, ISO, GDPR, NIS2 frameworks. built by CyberVadis. Core capabilities include Vendor cybersecurity assessments using a proprietary framework-based methodology, Qualification questionnaire (10–15 questions) to tailor assessments to vendor context, Shareable vendor scorecard outlining cybersecurity practices and risk areas..
CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment: Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform. built by CyberVadis. Core capabilities include Tailored cybersecurity questionnaire adapted to company size, industry, and IT practices, available in 9 languages, Evidence submission and analyst-verified review of supporting documentation, Cyber risk scorecard providing a snapshot of security maturity..
Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyberVadis differentiates with Vendor cybersecurity assessments using a proprietary framework-based methodology, Qualification questionnaire (10–15 questions) to tailor assessments to vendor context, Shareable vendor scorecard outlining cybersecurity practices and risk areas. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment differentiates with Tailored cybersecurity questionnaire adapted to company size, industry, and IT practices, available in 9 languages, Evidence submission and analyst-verified review of supporting documentation, Cyber risk scorecard providing a snapshot of security maturity.
CyberVadis is developed by CyberVadis. CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment is developed by CyberVadis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyberVadis and CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment serve similar Third-Party Risk Management use cases: both are Third-Party Risk Management tools, both cover Security Questionnaires. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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