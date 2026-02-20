CyberVadis: Vendor cybersecurity assessment platform based on NIST, ISO, GDPR, NIS2 frameworks. built by CyberVadis. Core capabilities include Vendor cybersecurity assessments using a proprietary framework-based methodology, Qualification questionnaire (10–15 questions) to tailor assessments to vendor context, Shareable vendor scorecard outlining cybersecurity practices and risk areas..

CyberVadis Cyber Risk Assessment: Third-party evidence-based cyber risk assessment and scorecard platform. built by CyberVadis. Core capabilities include Tailored cybersecurity questionnaire adapted to company size, industry, and IT practices, available in 9 languages, Evidence submission and analyst-verified review of supporting documentation, Cyber risk scorecard providing a snapshot of security maturity..

Both serve the Third-Party Risk Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.