Short answer

Maritime operators managing mixed legacy and modern vessel fleets will find CyberOwl Medulla essential for IMO 2021 compliance without ripping out existing systems; the platform monitors operational technology assets across distributed vessels while surfacing cyber risk in terms board members actually care about. Deployment is cloud-based with no requirement to replace onboard systems, and the vendor's continuous monitoring focus (NIST DE.CM) means anomalies get flagged before they become incidents. This tool assumes you're already managing cybersecurity as a fleet-wide problem rather than ship-by-ship; buyers expecting traditional IT network visibility or integration with enterprise SOCs will find Medulla too specialized. OT security teams responsible for brownfield industrial environments should start with Redpoint because it's free and built specifically to enumerate ICS applications that commercial asset discovery tools consistently miss. Digital Bond's research pedigree means the detection signatures actually reflect how legacy SCADA and PLCs behave in production networks, not just theoretical vulnerability databases. Skip this if you need real-time continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; Redpoint is an enumeration tool for the discovery phase, not an operational platform.