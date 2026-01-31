Cyberint Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Deep & dark web monitoring platform for threat intelligence collection. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web source monitoring across forums, paste bins, Discord, Telegram, and ransomware sites, Automated crawler technology with CAPTCHA bypass and proxy support, Leaked credential and credit card discovery..

HEROIC DarkWatch: Enterprise dark web monitoring platform for stolen credential detection. built by HEROIC. Core capabilities include Continuous real-time dark web, deep web, and open web monitoring for compromised credentials, Access to 400+ billion breach records from breaches, stealer logs, and underground sources, Multi-identity monitoring across emails, usernames, domains, IPs, phone numbers, and SSNs..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.