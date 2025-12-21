Cybereason EDR: EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis. built by Cybereason. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-machine correlation engine for threat detection, Machine learning-based behavioral analysis, Aggregated threat intelligence from multiple feeds..

CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection: Managed EPP, EDR, and patch management service for business endpoints. built by CYFOR Secure. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Next-generation Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Intelligent patch management..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.