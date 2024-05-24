CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager vs Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager

Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud

Privileged Access Management
 Commercial
Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager

Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager

Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning

Privileged Access Management
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager
Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Privileged Access Management
Privileged Access Management
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Cloud
Company Size Fit
Mid-Market, Enterprise
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
CyberArk Software Ltd.
Delinea
Headquarters
Newton, Massachusetts, United States
San Francisco, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Privileged Access Management
PAM
Zero Trust
IAM
Access Control
Least Privilege
Authentication
Password Management
Cloud Security
Compliance
Active Directory
Automation
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager

GV0/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS1/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories

Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager

GV1/6
ID1/3
PR1/5
DE0/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
0
Bookmarks
User Reviews

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager vs Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between CyberArk Privileged Access Manager and Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager for your privileged access management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager: Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud

Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager: Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between CyberArk Privileged Access Manager vs Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager?

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager, Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager are all Privileged Access Management solutions. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud. Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: CyberArk Privileged Access Manager vs Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager?

The choice between CyberArk Privileged Access Manager vs Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager depends on your specific requirements. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is a commercial solution, while Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between CyberArk Privileged Access Manager vs Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager?

CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is Commercial, Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is CyberArk Privileged Access Manager a good alternative to Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager?

Yes, CyberArk Privileged Access Manager can be considered as an alternative to Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager for Privileged Access Management needs. Both tools offer Privileged Access Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can CyberArk Privileged Access Manager and Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, CyberArk Privileged Access Manager and Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Privileged Access Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

