CyberArk Identity Security Platform vs Okta Workforce Identity

CyberArk Identity Security Platform

CyberArk Identity Security Platform

Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management

Privileged Access Management
 Commercial
Okta Workforce Identity

Okta Workforce Identity

Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security

Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
 Commercial
Side-by-Side Comparison

Feature
CyberArk Identity Security Platform
Okta Workforce Identity
Pricing Model
Commercial
Commercial
Category
Privileged Access Management
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Verified Vendor
Deployment & Fit
Deployment Type
Hybrid
Cloud
Company Size Fit
SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Mid-Market, Enterprise
Company Information
Company
CyberArk Software Ltd.
Okta
Headquarters
Newton, Massachusetts, United States
San Francisco, California, United States
Founded, Size & Funding
Use Cases & Capabilities
Access Management
Cloud Security
Endpoint Security
Identity And Access Management
Least Privilege
MFA
Privileged Access Management
Secrets Management
Single Sign On
IAM
Authentication
Access Control
NIST CSF 2.0 Coverage

CyberArk Identity Security Platform

GV0/6
ID0/3
PR2/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total3/22 categories

Okta Workforce Identity

GV0/6
ID2/3
PR1/5
DE1/2
RS0/4
RC0/2
Total4/22 categories
Core Features

Integrations

Community
Community Votes
0
1
Bookmarks
User Reviews

CyberArk Identity Security Platform vs Okta Workforce Identity: Complete 2026 Comparison

Choosing between CyberArk Identity Security Platform and Okta Workforce Identity for your privileged access management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management

Okta Workforce Identity: Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between CyberArk Identity Security Platform vs Okta Workforce Identity?

CyberArk Identity Security Platform, Okta Workforce Identity are all Privileged Access Management solutions. CyberArk Identity Security Platform Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. Okta Workforce Identity Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: CyberArk Identity Security Platform vs Okta Workforce Identity?

The choice between CyberArk Identity Security Platform vs Okta Workforce Identity depends on your specific requirements. CyberArk Identity Security Platform is a commercial solution, while Okta Workforce Identity is a commercial solution. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between CyberArk Identity Security Platform vs Okta Workforce Identity?

CyberArk Identity Security Platform is Commercial, Okta Workforce Identity is Commercial. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is CyberArk Identity Security Platform a good alternative to Okta Workforce Identity?

Yes, CyberArk Identity Security Platform can be considered as an alternative to Okta Workforce Identity for Privileged Access Management needs. Both tools offer Privileged Access Management capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.

Can CyberArk Identity Security Platform and Okta Workforce Identity be used together?

Depending on your security architecture, CyberArk Identity Security Platform and Okta Workforce Identity might complement each other as part of a defense-in-depth strategy. However, as both are Privileged Access Management tools, most organizations choose one primary solution. Evaluate your specific needs and consider consulting with security professionals for the best approach.

