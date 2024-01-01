Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Cybeats. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Exodos Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise AppSec teams drowning in vendor breach notifications and CVE noise will benefit most from Cybeats SBOM Studio because it actually maps impact across your supply chain instead of just cataloging components. The platform's support for both SPDX and CycloneDX standards plus its ability to extract components without source code access means you can start generating actionable SBOMs immediately, even from vendor-supplied artifacts. Skip this if your organization still treats SBOMs as a compliance checkbox rather than a living risk signal; Cybeats assumes you want continuous supply chain intelligence woven into your development cycle, not a quarterly report.
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in SBOM sprawl across multiple build systems and suppliers need Exodos Labs Platform because it actually tracks version lineage and correlates components to vulnerabilities instead of just collecting SBOMs. The platform covers the full supply chain risk path from GV.SC through RS.MI, including automated policy validation and audit-ready evidence trails that satisfy compliance requirements without manual work. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 developers or hasn't yet standardized on CI/CD pipelines; the API-first architecture assumes infrastructure maturity that smaller teams often lack.
Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security.
Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license
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Common questions about comparing Cybeats SBOM Studio vs Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Cybeats SBOM Studio: Enterprise SBOM management platform for software supply chain security. built by Cybeats. Core capabilities include SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC..
Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform: Unified SBOM management platform for supply chain security, compliance, and license. built by Exodos Labs. Core capabilities include Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cybeats SBOM Studio differentiates with SBOM generation and management (store, view, and manage Bills of Materials), Supply chain screening with software provenance and pedigree transparency, Continuous security risk assessment across the SDLC. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform differentiates with Automated SBOM ingestion from CI/CD pipelines, APIs, and suppliers, Versioned SBOM tracking across builds, releases, and products, Policy-based SBOM validation and immutable audit trails.
Cybeats SBOM Studio is developed by Cybeats. Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform is developed by Exodos Labs founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cybeats SBOM Studio and Exodos Labs Exodos Labs Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover SBOM, Software Supply Chain, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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