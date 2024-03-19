cwe_checker: A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques..

Offensive 360 O360: SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities. built by Offensive360. Core capabilities include Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.