Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cwe_checker is a free static application security testing tool. Offensive 360 O360 is a commercial static application security testing tool by Offensive360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startup and SMB teams without dedicated AppSec staff should use Offensive 360 O360 because it requires no build process or compilation step, letting developers scan code directly without infrastructure setup. It covers 20+ languages and performs embedded binary analysis with offline capability, making it practical for resource-constrained teams that can't maintain complex CI/CD integrations. Skip this if you need enterprise-scale governance features or vendor scale; O360's five-person team limits roadmap velocity and post-sale support depth.
A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques.
SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing cwe_checker vs Offensive 360 O360 for your static application security testing needs.
cwe_checker: A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques..
Offensive 360 O360: SAST tool using virtual compilers to analyze source code for vulnerabilities. built by Offensive360. Core capabilities include Virtual compiler-based static code analysis, Deep data-flow analysis, Software composition analysis (SCA)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cwe_checker is open-source with 1,326 GitHub stars. Offensive 360 O360 is developed by Offensive360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
cwe_checker and Offensive 360 O360 serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Key differences: cwe_checker is Free while Offensive 360 O360 is Commercial, cwe_checker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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