cwe_checker: A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques..

DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.