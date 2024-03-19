Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cwe_checker is a free static application security testing tool. DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by DerSecur. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing mixed-legacy and modern application portfolios should pick DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing because binary analysis lets you scan compiled code and third-party binaries without source access, closing a gap most SAST vendors ignore. Support for 43 languages plus DAST, MAST, and SCA means one platform handles your web, mobile, and dependency risks across the CI/CD pipeline with compliance mappings to PCI DSS and HIPAA built in. Skip this if your org is purely cloud-native with full source code everywhere and needs the tightest Kubernetes integration; DerScanner's strength is breadth over depth in any single runtime environment.
A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques.
Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis
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Common questions about comparing cwe_checker vs DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing for your static application security testing needs.
cwe_checker: A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques..
DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing: Full-cycle app security platform with SAST, DAST, MAST, SCA & binary analysis. built by DerSecur. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for 43 programming languages, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) for web applications, Mobile Application Security Testing (MAST)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cwe_checker is open-source with 1,326 GitHub stars. DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is developed by DerSecur. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
cwe_checker and DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Key differences: cwe_checker is Free while DerScanner Full Cycle Application Security Testing is Commercial, cwe_checker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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