Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cwe_checker is a free static application security testing tool. Delphos Labs Analyze is a commercial static application security testing tool by Delphos Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams shipping third-party binaries or managing software supply chain risk will find Delphos Labs Analyze valuable for catching malware and compromised dependencies without source code access. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including supply chain risk management and adverse event analysis, addressing the blind spot most teams have around compiled code. Skip this if you need source-level SAST integration or real-time scanning at CI/CD gates; Delphos is built for post-facto binary inspection, not pipeline automation.
A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques.
AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries
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Common questions about comparing cwe_checker vs Delphos Labs Analyze for your static application security testing needs.
cwe_checker: A static analysis tool that detects Common Weakness Enumerations (CWEs) in ELF binaries across multiple CPU architectures using Ghidra-based disassembly and various analysis techniques..
Delphos Labs Analyze: AI-powered reverse engineering tool for analyzing compiled binaries. built by Delphos Labs. Core capabilities include AI-powered reverse engineering of compiled binaries, Support for ELF, PE, and Mach-O binary formats, Binary analysis without source code access..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cwe_checker is open-source with 1,326 GitHub stars. Delphos Labs Analyze is developed by Delphos Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
cwe_checker and Delphos Labs Analyze serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Binary Analysis. Key differences: cwe_checker is Free while Delphos Labs Analyze is Commercial, cwe_checker is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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