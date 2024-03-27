Teams managing multiple IETF policy frameworks across hybrid infrastructure should use CustomProcessor if your bottleneck is policy authoring speed and consistency; the free pricing means you can pilot it without procurement drag. The interface cuts policy creation time significantly compared to writing IETF configs in text editors, and it handles standard framework mappings without requiring custom scripting. Skip this if you need policy enforcement at runtime or cross-platform compliance scanning; CustomProcessor is authoring and management only, leaving enforcement to your existing infrastructure.

Hicomply Policy Management

SMB and mid-market security teams buried under policy sprawl should start here; Hicomply Policy Management cuts acknowledgment tracking time from weeks to days through automated reading enforcement and HR integration that actually stays in sync. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's GV.PO and GV.RR functions, meaning you're not guessing whether your policy program meets baseline expectations. Skip this if your organization needs policy content authoring help or deep analytics on compliance drift; Hicomply excels at distribution and proof of receipt, not drafting frameworks from scratch or catching policy violations in practice.