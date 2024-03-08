Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Curiefense is a free api security tool. F5 Distributed Cloud API Security is a commercial api security tool by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting APIs at the edge will find value in Curiefense's tight integration with Envoy proxy, which catches SQL injection and XSS before they reach your backend services. The free, open-source model means you can deploy it without vendor lock-in and audit the ruleset yourself, a rare advantage when evaluating WAF logic. Skip this if you need managed threat hunting, incident response, or a vendor to call when your API gets hit; Curiefense's single GitHub star signals a small maintenance surface and limited community tooling compared to commercial alternatives.
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs across multiple cloud providers should start here; F5 Distributed Cloud API Security bundles WAF, DDoS, and bot management in a single SaaS instance rather than forcing you to stitch together separate tools. The platform covers all three major clouds natively and scores notably on NIST PR.PS (platform security) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), meaning you're getting hardened delivery alongside threat prevention. Skip this if your API estate is small and on-premise; the SaaS-first architecture and multi-cloud pricing make more sense at scale where you'd otherwise be managing security controls across fragmented deployments.
Curiefense is an application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to protect web applications and APIs against SQL injection, XSS, DDoS, and other common threats.
SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform.
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Common questions about comparing Curiefense vs F5 Distributed Cloud API Security for your api security needs.
Curiefense: Curiefense is an application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to protect web applications and APIs against SQL injection, XSS, DDoS, and other common threats..
F5 Distributed Cloud API Security: SaaS-based API security product within F5's Distributed Cloud platform. built by F5 Distributed Cloud API Security. Core capabilities include API security and protection, Web application firewall (WAF), DDoS protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Curiefense and F5 Distributed Cloud API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover DDOS. Key differences: Curiefense is Free while F5 Distributed Cloud API Security is Commercial, Curiefense is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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