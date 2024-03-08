Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Curiefense is a free api security tool. eXate APIgator is a commercial api security tool by eXate. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams protecting APIs at the edge will find value in Curiefense's tight integration with Envoy proxy, which catches SQL injection and XSS before they reach your backend services. The free, open-source model means you can deploy it without vendor lock-in and audit the ruleset yourself, a rare advantage when evaluating WAF logic. Skip this if you need managed threat hunting, incident response, or a vendor to call when your API gets hit; Curiefense's single GitHub star signals a small maintenance surface and limited community tooling compared to commercial alternatives.
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting microservices architectures should pick eXate APIgator for claims-based access control that actually enforces least privilege at the API proxy layer, not just at the perimeter. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across identity management, data security, continuous monitoring, and risk assessment, with particular strength in PR.AA and DE.CM for real-time alerting when API calls lack required claims. Skip this if your APIs are mostly REST endpoints sitting behind traditional API gateways; APIgator's value concentrates in organizations running streaming data and event-driven systems where standard role-based access control breaks down.
Curiefense is an application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to protect web applications and APIs against SQL injection, XSS, DDoS, and other common threats.
API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Curiefense vs eXate APIgator for your api security needs.
Curiefense: Curiefense is an application security platform that extends Envoy proxy to protect web applications and APIs against SQL injection, XSS, DDoS, and other common threats..
eXate APIgator: API data-in-motion protection using claims-based access and PoLP enforcement. built by eXate. Core capabilities include Data-in-motion protection for APIs and streaming data (JSON and XML), Claims-based access control to allow or deny access to API data, Proxy-level gating for microservices and APIs..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Curiefense and eXate APIgator serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Proxy. Key differences: Curiefense is Free while eXate APIgator is Commercial, Curiefense is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox