Teams protecting APIs at the edge will find value in Curiefense's tight integration with Envoy proxy, which catches SQL injection and XSS before they reach your backend services. The free, open-source model means you can deploy it without vendor lock-in and audit the ruleset yourself, a rare advantage when evaluating WAF logic. Skip this if you need managed threat hunting, incident response, or a vendor to call when your API gets hit; Curiefense's single GitHub star signals a small maintenance surface and limited community tooling compared to commercial alternatives.

eXate APIgator

Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting microservices architectures should pick eXate APIgator for claims-based access control that actually enforces least privilege at the API proxy layer, not just at the perimeter. The tool covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across identity management, data security, continuous monitoring, and risk assessment, with particular strength in PR.AA and DE.CM for real-time alerting when API calls lack required claims. Skip this if your APIs are mostly REST endpoints sitting behind traditional API gateways; APIgator's value concentrates in organizations running streaming data and event-driven systems where standard role-based access control breaks down.