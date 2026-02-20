c/side: Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance. built by c/side. Core capabilities include Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention..

Source Defense Source Defense Detect: Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.