Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
c/side is a commercial application security posture management tool by c/side. Source Defense Source Defense Detect is a commercial application security posture management tool by Source Defense. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Payment processors and e-commerce platforms will find c/side's value in automating PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance specifically for requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1, the two areas where most organizations struggle hardest with third-party script risk. The platform's 100% historical payload recording and CSP bypass detection give compliance auditors concrete evidence during chargebacks and assessments, which cuts remediation friction significantly. The weakness here is scope: c/side excels at client-side supply chain risks but doesn't address server-side dependency management or backend API poisoning, so teams needing full ASPM coverage will need another tool for those vectors.
Source Defense Source Defense Detect
Mid-market and enterprise teams with significant third-party JavaScript footprints should evaluate Source Defense Detect for its client-side supply chain visibility that server-side tools simply cannot reach, catching formjacking and Magecart attacks at the browser level where they actually execute. The two-line code deployment for internal scanning removes the friction that kills most ASPM pilots, while its external scanning option lets you start risk assessment immediately without engineering involvement. Skip this if your attack surface is predominantly backend or API-driven; Detect's strength in GV.SC supply chain monitoring comes with limited visibility into server-side threats and post-breach response capabilities.
Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance.
Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy
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Common questions about comparing c/side vs Source Defense Source Defense Detect for your application security posture management needs.
c/side: Client-side platform securing browser scripts, detecting fraud & ensuring PCI compliance. built by c/side. Core capabilities include Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention..
Source Defense Source Defense Detect: Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy. built by Source Defense. Core capabilities include Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
c/side differentiates with Third-party script monitoring and inventory management, PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance automation (requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1), Credit card skimming prevention. Source Defense Source Defense Detect differentiates with Client-side security monitoring and alerting, Detection of formjacking, clickjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks, Third-party JavaScript supply chain visibility.
c/side is developed by c/side. Source Defense Source Defense Detect is developed by Source Defense. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
c/side and Source Defense Source Defense Detect serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover Third Party Security, Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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