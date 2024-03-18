Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. ScanCannon is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
Security teams tasked with mapping external IP ranges and subdomain inventory across sprawling networks will find ScanCannon's Python-based enumeration approach faster and more flexible than commercial EASM tools for reconnaissance-heavy phases. The free pricing and 460 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust, which matters when you're running large-scale discovery jobs against your own infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or alert-driven workflows; ScanCannon is a point-in-time reconnaissance tool, not a persistent surface management platform.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration.
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Common questions about comparing crt.sh vs ScanCannon for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
ScanCannon: A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.sh and ScanCannon serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration, Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: ScanCannon is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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