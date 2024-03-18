Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. DorkSearch is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
Penetration testers and security researchers who need to rapidly prototype reconnaissance queries will find DorkSearch saves hours of manual Google Dork syntax trial-and-error; the AI generates contextually relevant search strings that consistently surface exposed credentials, misconfigured cloud storage, and unpatched admin panels faster than hand-crafted searches. The tool is genuinely free with no seat limits, making it practical for red teams to distribute across engagements without budget friction. Skip this if your threat model centers on defending against dorking attacks rather than executing them; DorkSearch has no defensive posture and won't help you find what attackers find about your own infrastructure.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance.
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Common questions about comparing crt.sh vs DorkSearch for your external attack surface management needs.
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
crt.sh differentiates with Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output. DorkSearch differentiates with Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery.
crt.sh and DorkSearch serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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