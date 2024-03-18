crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..

DorkSearch: Curated Google dork search tool for OSINT and web reconnaissance. Core capabilities include Curated library of nearly one million Google dorks, Categorized dork collections (core and extended datasets), Pre-built dork queries for login page discovery..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.