CrowdStrike Secure AI: AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts. built by CrowdStrike..

Witness AI for Developers: Security platform for AI coding assistants and development agents. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include AI developer tool and coding agent discovery and cataloging, Proprietary code leak prevention, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.