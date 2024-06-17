Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CrowdStrike Secure AI is a commercial agentic ai security tool by CrowdStrike. Witness AI for Developers is a commercial agentic ai security tool by WitnessAI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Enterprise security teams protecting AI workloads from prompt injection and model poisoning should start here; CrowdStrike Secure AI covers the full attack surface,models, agents, data, and prompts,where most point solutions pick one. The platform maps across ID.RA (understanding AI-specific risk), PR.DS (securing training data and outputs), and DE.CM (detecting anomalies in model behavior), which is where the real gaps exist in most AI security stacks. Skip this if your organization is still securing traditional applications first; you need AI systems in production for this to justify the spend. Development teams shipping code through AI assistants need Witness AI for Developers to stop proprietary code leaks and prompt injection attacks before they reach production. The platform operates at the network level without SDK requirements, meaning you catch threats across GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and custom agents without forcing developers through friction-heavy integrations. Skip this if your primary concern is post-deployment LLM monitoring; Witness AI prioritizes real-time prevention during the coding phase, not compliance audits of model outputs downstream.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams protecting AI workloads from prompt injection and model poisoning should start here; CrowdStrike Secure AI covers the full attack surface,models, agents, data, and prompts,where most point solutions pick one. The platform maps across ID.RA (understanding AI-specific risk), PR.DS (securing training data and outputs), and DE.CM (detecting anomalies in model behavior), which is where the real gaps exist in most AI security stacks. Skip this if your organization is still securing traditional applications first; you need AI systems in production for this to justify the spend.
Development teams shipping code through AI assistants need Witness AI for Developers to stop proprietary code leaks and prompt injection attacks before they reach production. The platform operates at the network level without SDK requirements, meaning you catch threats across GitHub Copilot, Cursor, and custom agents without forcing developers through friction-heavy integrations. Skip this if your primary concern is post-deployment LLM monitoring; Witness AI prioritizes real-time prevention during the coding phase, not compliance audits of model outputs downstream.
AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts
Security platform for AI coding assistants and development agents
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Common questions about comparing CrowdStrike Secure AI vs Witness AI for Developers for your agentic ai security needs.
CrowdStrike Secure AI: AI security solution protecting models, agents, data, and prompts. built by CrowdStrike..
Witness AI for Developers: Security platform for AI coding assistants and development agents. built by WitnessAI. Core capabilities include AI developer tool and coding agent discovery and cataloging, Proprietary code leak prevention, Prompt injection and jailbreak detection..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CrowdStrike Secure AI is developed by CrowdStrike. Witness AI for Developers is developed by WitnessAI. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
CrowdStrike Secure AI and Witness AI for Developers serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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