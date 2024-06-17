CrowdStrike Charlotte AI: AI-powered security assistant for autonomous threat detection and response. built by CrowdStrike. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Autonomous intelligence powered by generative AI and adversary expertise, Natural language interface for security queries and investigations, Automated threat analysis and alert triage..

CYBRET AI: Autonomous security R&D lab building AI systems for threat detection & response. built by CYBRET AI. headquartered in Germany. Core capabilities include Real-time security knowledge graphs unifying identities, assets, logs, and threat signals, Contextual threat detection using relationship modeling across environments, Attack-path reconstruction and analysis..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.