CrowdSec Security Stack: Open source crowd-powered IDS/IPS and WAF for infra & app security. built by CrowdSec. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include Behavioral analysis of logs and requests to detect malicious IPs, Intrusion prevention via Remediation Component for active IP blocking, Web Application Firewall (WAF) via AppSec Component..

Defensia: Open-source Linux security agent with real-time dashboard: SSH, WAF, and CVE scanning. built by Defensia. Core capabilities include Compliance Reports, Security Score, IP Reputation..

Both serve the Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.