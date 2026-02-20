CronLab Web Filter: Web & WiFi content filtering service for connected device manufacturers. built by CronLab. Core capabilities include URL filtering across 36 billion URLs in 200+ categories, Blocking of malware, phishing, viruses, and ransomware, AI-powered phishing URL detection and prevention..

Netskope One Threat Protection: SSE threat protection for web, SaaS, IaaS with AI/ML-based defenses. built by Netskope. Core capabilities include AI/ML-based inline threat detection for PE files, phishing, and HTML smuggling, Anti-malware with web-traffic IPS and multiple threat intelligence feeds, Multistage sandboxing for 30+ file types..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.