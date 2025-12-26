Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in undocumented API sprawl should start here: Wallarm API Attack Surface Management finds what you didn't know you exposed, then tells you which misconfigurations actually matter. The agentless discovery and continuous CVE scanning cover the full ID.AM to ID.RA cycle without requiring agents scattered across your infrastructure. Skip this if you need runtime API protection or WAF blocking in the same product; Wallarm is discovery and scoring, not defense.
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform
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Common questions about comparing Criminal IP Security Scanning Service vs Wallarm API Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
Wallarm API Attack Surface Management: Agentless API attack surface discovery and vulnerability detection platform. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service differentiates with Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management differentiates with External host and API discovery with hosting information, API protocol identification (GraphQL, gRPC, WebSocket, SOAP, etc.), Public repository scanning for leaked API secrets and credentials.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Wallarm API Attack Surface Management is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service and Wallarm API Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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