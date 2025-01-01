Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is a commercial external attack surface management tool by AI SPERA Inc.. Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here for external asset discovery; Criminal IP Security Scanning Service finds internet-connected devices and services you actually own but don't know about, which is the blocking problem most organizations face before they can assess risk. The service covers ID.AM and ID.RA in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it handles asset identification and feeds vulnerability context without requiring you to maintain your own reconnaissance infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring that automatically tracks drift across thousands of assets; Criminal IP is better as a periodic audit tool than a persistent watcher.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Criminal IP Security Scanning Service vs Cyber Exposure Manager for your external attack surface management needs.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service: Internet-connected asset search engine with vulnerability scanning capabilities. built by AI SPERA Inc.. Core capabilities include Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection..
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service differentiates with Internet-connected asset search and discovery, IP address and domain lookup, CVE vulnerability detection. Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service is developed by AI SPERA Inc.. Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Criminal IP Security Scanning Service and Cyber Exposure Manager serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover CVE. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox