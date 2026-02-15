Credo AI: AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Credo AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Registry for cataloging AI initiatives and metadata, AI Governance Workspace for collaboration and control tracking, Policy Intelligence with modular Policy Packs for regulations and standards..

JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.