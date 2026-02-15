Credo AI: AI governance platform for managing AI risk, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Credo AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI Registry for cataloging AI initiatives and metadata, AI Governance Workspace for collaboration and control tracking, Policy Intelligence with modular Policy Packs for regulations and standards..

FireTail AI Governance: Centralized AI governance platform for monitoring and enforcing AI usage policies. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized visibility into all AI model interactions across the organization, AI usage policy definition and enforcement, Real-time monitoring of prompts, responses, metadata, and user identity..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.