Crash Override: AI tool discovery, adoption tracking, and security visibility platform. built by Crash Override. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI tool discovery and visibility, AI-generated code deployment tracking, Team AI adoption monitoring..

Pebblo: AI security platform enforcing access control & governance for AI apps/agents. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Permissions-aware data connectors with classification for enterprise data sources (Safe Connectors), Role-appropriate and compliant data retrieval from vector databases (Safe Retriever), Secure MCP agent data access with identity and policy control, including prompt injection protection (Safe MCP)..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.