Cranium Life Sciences AI Trust Hub: AI security & governance platform for life sciences orgs. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI governance oversight into third-party AI systems, AI threat database with repository of AI risks and vulnerabilities, Community-driven AI governance standards framework..

JetStream Security-First AI Governance Platform: AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control. built by JetStream Security. Core capabilities include Continuous AI asset discovery across models, agents, MCP servers, apps, datasets, and tools, Real-time accountable AI inventory (AI Manifest), AI Blueprint creation with versioning and change control for approved workflow designs..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.