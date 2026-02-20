Cranium Life Sciences AI Trust Hub: AI security & governance platform for life sciences orgs. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI governance oversight into third-party AI systems, AI threat database with repository of AI risks and vulnerabilities, Community-driven AI governance standards framework..

FairNow: AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight. built by FairNow. Core capabilities include Centralized AI system inventory and registry, Automated risk flagging and regulatory alerts per AI system, Compliance automation for 25+ AI regulations and standards (ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, etc.)..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.