Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..

Protopia AI Stained Glass Engine: Creates privacy-preserving transforms to protect sensitive data in AI/ML training. built by Protopia AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Creates Stained Glass Transforms (SGTs) to protect sensitive data during AI model training, Integrates into existing training loops via API calls without modifying base model code, Uses PyTorch hooks to manipulate loss functions and manage data flows during SGT creation..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.