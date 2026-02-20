Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..

Openlayer ML Testing: ML testing platform for validating models pre/post-deployment via CI/CD. built by Openlayer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral testing for edge cases and adversarial inputs, Drift detection on data features and model predictions, Fairness and bias auditing across demographic slices..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.