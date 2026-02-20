Cranium AI Governance Platform: AI governance platform for discovering, testing, and ensuring compliance of AI systems. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery via internal environment scanning (Detect AI™), Source code scanning for AI models, datasets, and packages (CodeSensor™), Cloud security monitoring for AI systems (CloudSensor™)..

FireTail Complete AI Audit Trail: Centralized audit trail logging for AI model usage to support compliance. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized logging of all AI model interactions across the organization, Captures user identity, timestamp, model, prompt, and response metadata per interaction, GDPR and CCPA compliance support..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.